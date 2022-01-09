Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Don't take it lightly, don't let your guards down; says health expert

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Health workers outside of the Covid Care centre of a hospital in Ahmedabad.

With the spike in COVID-19 cases, India is witnessing a third wave of the pandemic which is said to be driven by the Omicron variant and experts are continuously warning that it is highly contagious and cannot be taken lightly. Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, a Senior Consultant at Apollo Hospitals said, "We should definitely not take Omicron lightly because a few fraction of the patients will definitely become sick. We are already seeing a rise in hospitalizations. I suppose we don't think that Omicron is that virulent, but if you have underlying uncontrolled diabetes, you have bronchitis or asthma, you're going to become sick. Even before Omicron or even before this COVID came in all these patients who were immunocompromised or who were vulnerable, became sick with any infection. So what I will say is because it is so highly infectious, and so many people are getting infected, you might be young, you might come over it but if you belong to the vulnerable population, then don't take it lightly." He further said, "So don't take it lightly. There's no reason to panic. That's what I would say. But yes, you cannot take it lightly and you should not throw your guards you should be guarded in your approach till the time we come over this pandemic." Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to record the maximum Omicron cases followed by Delhi, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Kerala in India. Also, several states have imposed restrictions and night curfew, to curb the spread of the infection.

