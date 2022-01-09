Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Don't take it lightly, don't let your guards down; says health expert

Sunday, January 09, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Maharashtra continues to record maximum Omicron cases followed by Delhi, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Kerala. Also, several states have imposed restrictions and night curfew, to curb the spread of the infection.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 09, 2022 8:33 IST
Image Source : PTI.

Health workers outside of the Covid Care centre of a hospital in Ahmedabad. 

 

With the spike in COVID-19 cases, India is witnessing a third wave of the pandemic which is said to be driven by the Omicron variant and experts are continuously warning that it is highly contagious and cannot be taken lightly. Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, a Senior Consultant at Apollo Hospitals said, "We should definitely not take Omicron lightly because a few fraction of the patients will definitely become sick. We are already seeing a rise in hospitalizations. I suppose we don't think that Omicron is that virulent, but if you have underlying uncontrolled diabetes, you have bronchitis or asthma, you're going to become sick. Even before Omicron or even before this COVID came in all these patients who were immunocompromised or who were vulnerable, became sick with any infection. So what I will say is because it is so highly infectious, and so many people are getting infected, you might be young, you might come over it but if you belong to the vulnerable population, then don't take it lightly." He further said, "So don't take it lightly. There's no reason to panic. That's what I would say. But yes, you cannot take it lightly and you should not throw your guards you should be guarded in your approach till the time we come over this pandemic." Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to record the maximum Omicron cases followed by Delhi, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Kerala in India. Also, several states have imposed restrictions and night curfew, to curb the spread of the infection.

 

  • Jan 09, 2022 7:35 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Registration for precautionary dose of COVID vaccine begins on CoWIN portal on Saturday

    Registration for the 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with co-morbidities started on the CoWIN portal on Saturday evening. The exercise of administering the precaution dose to these category of beneficiaries will begin from Jan 10. Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), Vikas Sheel on Saturday said in a tweet, "The feature for online appointments for precaution dose for HCWs/FLWs and Citizens (60+) is now live on Co-WIN. To book an appointment, please visit http://cowin.gov.in" There is no need for new registration of those taking the precautionary dose and they can directly take an appointment from Saturday or walk-in, the Union Health Ministry had said. All people aged 60 years and above with co-morbidities will not be required to produce or submit any certificate from their doctor at the time of administration of the precaution dose, the Centre informed states and UTs recently.

  • Jan 09, 2022 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Bengaluru reports over 7,000 new COVID cases

    Bengaluru's daily Covid-19 cases have jumped to 7,113 taking the tally of total active cases to 32,157 on Saturday, according to statistics released by the department of Health and Family Welfare. The number of discharges stood at 323, while three deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The number of tests done by the authorities in Bengaluru during the day was 72,594. Meanwhile, the total active cases in Karnataka stands at 38,507, with 8,906 new Covid positive cases reported in the state. The positivity rate of the state stands at 5.42 per cent. In Bengaluru city, as many as 207 children aged between 0 to 9 years and 725 aged between 10 to 19 years have also tested positive for Covid-19, making parents worried. Zonal data of the city shows Mahadevapura stands top in the city with 12,021 cases. The zone houses the most number of IT companies and lakhs of technical professionals stay in the area. Total active micro containment zones swelled to 346 in Bengaluru and authorities have deactivated 1,640 micro containment zones. Bommanahalli zone tops the list with 497 micro containment zones. As many as 353 international passengers have arrived in Bengaluru and among them 7 have tested positive in the last 24 hours.

     

  • Jan 09, 2022 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Kerala reported 23 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Saturday

    Kerala reported 23 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Saturday, said the state health department. With this, the count of Omicron cases in the state has gone up to 328. Kerala reported 5,944 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Saturday. During the last 24 hours, 60,075 samples were tested. 2,463 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours while 33 people lost their lives to the deadly virus within the same time frame. Additionally, 209 more deaths were designated as Covid-19 that occurred before June 2021 but were not initially added to the state death tally after receiving the new guidelines of the Centre. There are currently 31,098 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

     

  • Jan 09, 2022 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Vietnam reports 16,553 new Covid cases

    Vietnam has reported 16,553 new Covid-19 cases, including 16,513 locally transmitted and 40 imported, according to its Ministry of Health. The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the locality with highest number of infections on Saturday with 2,791 cases, followed by central Khanh Hoa province with 798 cases and northern Hai Phong city with 748 cases, Xinhua news agency reported. The infections brought the country's total tally to 1,876,394 with 34,117 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 1,488,038 Covid-19 patients have so far recovered, up 8,990 from Friday. Some 159.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, including 70.8 million second shots and 10.2 million third shots, have been administered, according to the ministry. Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication and infectivity. As of Saturday, the country has registered over 1.87 million locally transmitted Covid-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April last year, the ministry said.

  • Jan 09, 2022 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Spain's COVID cases exceed 7 million with nearly 90,000 deaths

    Spain's confirmed COVID-19 cases has passed the 7 million benchmark and the death toll is likely to reach 90,000 soon, according to the latest figures published by the Ministry of Health. The data, which was published late on Friday night, showed 7,164,906 people have been infected by COVID-19, with 2,42,440 new cases reported in the 48-hour period between 14:00 on Wednesday until the same time on Friday. The same period also saw the confirmation of 97 more deaths in the country due to the virus, lifting the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 89,934. Spain is suffering the sixth wave of infections due to the Omicron variant, with the last million cases confirmed in just 10 days since the country crossed the 6-million cases mark on December 28 and with a 46 percent increase in cases over the past week. The 14-day incidence of the virus continued to rise and hit a new high of 2,722 cases per 1,00,000 inhabitants on Friday. Children returned to school on Jan. 10 with the Health Ministry on Friday agreeing that if five COVID-19 cases are detected in a class, then all the children in the class will be subject to quarantine.

  • Jan 09, 2022 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    We've decided to suspend Chadar Trek: Leh DM

    Ladakh: We have decided to suspend the Chadar Trek. The decision has been taken after considering the suggestions of all the stakeholders. We have suspended such winter tourism activities in view of the increase in COVID cases, says Leh DM, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse. 

     

  • Jan 09, 2022 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Around 50 doctors tested COVID positive so far in Haryana

    Haryana: Till now, around 50 doctors have tested positive for COVID-19. In view of that, we have decided to put some restrictions including closing OPD service from Monday. We are advising chronic patients to take prescriptions online only, says Dr Ishwar Singh, PGIMS, Rohtak. 

     

