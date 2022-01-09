Coronavirus pandemic LIVE Updates: India logs over 1.59 lakh new cases, 327 fatalities in last 24 hours

Highlights
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,59,632 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 327 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (January 9), the country saw a total of 40,863 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.30 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,44,53,603.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 5,90,611 the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 4,83,790. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is at 10.21 per cent today.
Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 3,623 today with 1,009 cases in Maharashtra and 513 in Delhi respectively.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 69,00,34,525 samples have been tested up to January 8 for COVID-19. Of these 15,63,566 samples were tested on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 20,318 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, and five deaths, according to an official statement by the MCGM. The active cases tally in the country's financial capital was recorded at 1,06,037.
Additionally, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 41,434 new coronavirus cases, a new high, and 13 deaths, health officials said. It took the state's infection tally to 68,75,656, and death toll to 1,41, 627. There are 1,73,238 active cases in Maharashtra at present.
The state government announced new restrictions including ban on movement in groups of five and more in public places during daytime from January 10 midnight. As many as 1,95,844 coronavirus tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the total of samples tested to 7,03,42,173. As many as 9,671 patients were discharged from hospitals after complete recovery, taking the tally of recoveries to 65,57,081.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|132
|27
|7628
|14
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2972
|706
|2062290
|133
|14501
|1
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|127
|24
|55053
|2
|282
|4
|Assam
|4948
|912
|613373
|253
|6178
|2
|5
|Bihar
|8490
|2704
|715262
|342
|12100
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|1323
|344
|64811
|46
|1080
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|9684
|2779
|994063
|46
|13609
|3
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|60
|22
|10688
|4
|9
|Delhi
|39873
|8375
|1441789
|8951
|25136
|9
|10
|Goa
|5931
|1318
|176737
|112
|3530
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|18583
|4237
|821541
|1158
|10128
|1
|12
|Haryana
|10798
|2863
|764576
|882
|10070
|3
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2153
|498
|224825
|75
|3881
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2492
|443
|336284
|98
|4534
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|17206
|2951
|346680
|866
|5161
|8
|16
|Karnataka
|30142
|7940
|2962548
|505
|38362
|4
|17
|Kerala***
|28558
|2703
|5195497
|2404
|49305
|189
|18
|Ladakh
|241
|28
|21951
|71
|221
|19
|Lakshadweep
|4
|10365
|51
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|3632
|1157
|783547
|161
|10536
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|145198
|26649
|6547410
|14256
|141614
|20
|22
|Manipur
|346
|30
|123657
|18
|2009
|23
|Meghalaya
|262
|50
|83338
|14
|1485
|24
|Mizoram
|3617
|599
|140450
|250
|557
|3
|25
|Nagaland
|81
|1
|31471
|9
|703
|26
|Odisha
|8037
|2449
|1045971
|253
|8468
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|562
|163
|127555
|14
|1881
|28
|Punjab
|9425
|2738
|587888
|135
|16663
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|10287
|3019
|947153
|279
|8969
|2
|30
|Sikkim
|111
|25
|32084
|9
|409
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|30817
|7989
|2708763
|984
|36833
|8
|32
|Telangana
|9861
|2014
|675851
|278
|4039
|3
|33
|Tripura
|483
|124
|84241
|29
|830
|1
|34
|Uttarakhand
|2022
|597
|338467
|217
|7423
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|12327
|4103
|1688224
|119
|22918
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|51384
|10283
|1640709
|7912
|19864
|18
|Total#
|472169
|100806
|34412740
|40895
|483463
|285
|*** For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 33 deaths reported on 8th January + 209 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
