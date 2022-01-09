Coronavirus pandemic LIVE Updates: India logs over 1.59 lakh new cases, 327 fatalities in last 24 hours

Sunday, January 09, 2022
     
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 5,90,611 the ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Edited by: Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi Updated on: January 09, 2022 9:44 IST
Image Source : PTI.

A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for Covid test at Krantiveer Sangoli Rayanna railway station in Bengaluru. 

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 5,90,611 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 4,83,790
  • The daily positivity rate is at 10.21 per cent today

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,59,632 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 327 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (January 9), the country saw a total of 40,863 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.30 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,44,53,603.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 5,90,611 the ministry data showed today. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,83,790. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 10.21 per cent today. 

Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 3,623 today with 1,009 cases in Maharashtra and 513 in Delhi respectively. 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 69,00,34,525 samples have been tested up to January 8 for COVID-19. Of these 15,63,566 samples were tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 20,318 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, and five deaths, according to an official statement by the MCGM. The active cases tally in the country's financial capital was recorded at 1,06,037. 

Additionally, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 41,434 new coronavirus cases, a new high, and 13 deaths, health officials said. It took the state's infection tally to 68,75,656, and death toll to 1,41, 627. There are 1,73,238 active cases in Maharashtra at present.

The state government announced new restrictions including ban on movement in groups of five and more in public places during daytime from January 10 midnight. As many as 1,95,844 coronavirus tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the total of samples tested to 7,03,42,173. As many as 9,671 patients were discharged from hospitals after complete recovery, taking the tally of recoveries to 65,57,081.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 132 27  7628 14  129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 2972 706  2062290 133  14501
3 Arunachal Pradesh 127 24  55053 282  
4 Assam 4948 912  613373 253  6178
5 Bihar 8490 2704  715262 342  12100
6 Chandigarh 1323 344  64811 46  1080  
7 Chhattisgarh 9684 2779  994063 46  13609
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 60 22  10688   4  
9 Delhi 39873 8375  1441789 8951  25136
10 Goa 5931 1318  176737 112  3530
11 Gujarat 18583 4237  821541 1158  10128
12 Haryana 10798 2863  764576 882  10070
13 Himachal Pradesh 2153 498  224825 75  3881
14 Jammu and Kashmir 2492 443  336284 98  4534
15 Jharkhand 17206 2951  346680 866  5161
16 Karnataka 30142 7940  2962548 505  38362
17 Kerala*** 28558 2703  5195497 2404  49305 189 
18 Ladakh 241 28  21951 71  221  
19 Lakshadweep 4   10365   51  
20 Madhya Pradesh 3632 1157  783547 161  10536
21 Maharashtra 145198 26649  6547410 14256  141614 20 
22 Manipur 346 30  123657 18  2009  
23 Meghalaya 262 50  83338 14  1485  
24 Mizoram 3617 599  140450 250  557
25 Nagaland 81 31471 703  
26 Odisha 8037 2449  1045971 253  8468
27 Puducherry 562 163  127555 14  1881  
28 Punjab 9425 2738  587888 135  16663
29 Rajasthan 10287 3019  947153 279  8969
30 Sikkim 111 25  32084 409  
31 Tamil Nadu 30817 7989  2708763 984  36833
32 Telangana 9861 2014  675851 278  4039
33 Tripura 483 124  84241 29  830
34 Uttarakhand 2022 597  338467 217  7423  
35 Uttar Pradesh 12327 4103  1688224 119  22918
36 West Bengal 51384 10283  1640709 7912  19864 18 
Total# 472169 100806  34412740 40895  483463 285 
*** For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 33 deaths reported on 8th January + 209 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

