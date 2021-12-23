Follow us on Image Source : PTI Himachal Pradesh: 23 students at Bilaspur school test positive for Covid-19

Highlights 23 students at Bilaspur school test positive for Covid-19

With this, the total number of active cases in Bilaspur district rose to 30

The sample of 70 students of primary school has also been taken, reports awaited

At least 23 students of a school in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district have tested positive for coronavirus. With this, the total number of active cases in the district rose to 30.

According to reports, Covid-19 samples of 50 students were taken on Wednesday at Government High School, Delag in Bilaspur district. Of which, 23 have tested Covid positive. Also, a 65-year-old-man from Bhulswain village succumbed to the contagious infection.

Meanwhile, the sample of 70 students of primary school has also been taken, of which the report is yet to come.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Praveen Choudhary told reporters that on Wednesday he himself went to the spot and took samples. At the same time, Covid tests of the students will be done in all schools.

ALSO READ | ​PM Modi to hold Covid-19 review meeting today amid Omicron spread

Latest India News