India Omicron Scare: PM Modi to hold Covid-19 review meeting today amid new variant spread

Highlights PM Narendra Modi to hold a meeting to review the pandemic situation in the country

Health Ministry on Tuesday alerted States and UTs about the Omicron variant

Omicron is at least three times more transmissible than the Delta variant: Health Ministry

Amid the emergence and spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to review the pandemic situation in the country on Thursday, said sources. Official sources said Modi will take stock of the pandemic situation across the country.

According to the Ministry, nearly 250 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. Out of this, Delhi topped the list with 57 confirmed cases followed by Maharashtra (54 cases) and Telangana (24 cases).

Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry on Tuesday alerted States and Union Territories about the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, and said that based on current scientific evidence, Omicron is at least three times more transmissible than the Delta variant. The ministry further added that greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making and strict and prompt containment action are required at the local and district level.

In a letter to states and union territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan advised implementing strategic interventions for containment like imposition of night curfew, strict regulation of large gatherings, curtailing numbers in marriages and funerals besides increasing testing and surveillance.

Meanwhile, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has stressed on adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour, observing that people have become lax in following these norms. He also underlined that people should get vaccinated and those who have taken the first shot should not miss out on the second dose.

"Omicron is highly transmissible which means this variant spreads rapidly and therefore adhering to Covid norms is very important. People should regularly wear masks, maintain physical distance and avoid gatherings which can become super spreading events," Guleria told PTI.

Stating that the Omicron variant is at least three times more transmissible than the Delta variant, the Centre on Tuesday asked states and union territories to activate 'war rooms' and keep analyzing all trends and surges, ensure proper data analysis, and take strict and prompt containment action at the local and district level.

With the administration of 57,05,039 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 138.96 crores.

