Hemant Soren Live Updates: Former Jharkhand CM to be produced in court today

Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate shortly after he tendered his resignation from the Jharkhand Chief Minister's post in Ranchi.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal Ranchi Updated on: February 01, 2024 7:53 IST
Hemant Soren, Jharkhand
Image Source : PTI Fromer Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Hemant Soren Live Updates:  Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering shortly after he resigned from his position. The arrest came after more than seven hours of questioning related to an alleged land fraud case. Soren is likley be produced before a court today. The probe agency is expected to seek custody of Soren and present the evidence gathered against the de facto JMM chief. During the second round of questioning, the agency posed 15 questions to Soren, who was initially questioned on January 20.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Transport Minister Champai Soren will be the news Chief Minister of the state. He  staked claim to form the new government in Jharkhand with the support of 47 legislators. 

On Tuesday, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief chaired a meeting with MLAs of his ruling coalition amid allegations by the BJP that the JMM chief was "absconding" to avoid the Enforcement Directorate's probe into an alleged land scam case. Earlier on Monday, ED officials visited Soren's residence in Delhi to question him. The federal agency searched the 5/1 Shanti Niketan residence of the JMM leader in south Delhi on Monday, and camped there for almost 13 hours in order to question him. ED seized Rs 36 lakh cash, two luxury cars (reportedly BMWs), and some incriminating documents during the search operations.

  • Feb 01, 2024 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Morning visuals from Enforcement Directorate's office in Ranchi

    Morning visuals from Enforcement Directorate's office in Ranchi.
     
  • Feb 01, 2024 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    ED, CBI no longer government agencies: Rahul Gandhi

    "ED, CBI, IT etc. are no longer government agencies, now they have become BJP's 'eliminate opposition cell'. The BJP itself, steeped in corruption, is running a campaign to destroy democracy in its obsession with power," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

  • Feb 01, 2024 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Tribal outfits call Jharkhand bandh

    Protesting against the arrest of former CM Hemant Soren, several tribal outfits gave a call for Jharkhand bandh on Thursday.

     

  • Feb 01, 2024 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What are allegations against Soren?

    Allegations of money laundering against Soren revolve around the illegal possession of certain immovable assets and alleged connections with members of the 'land mafia.' The investigation is linked to a significant racket involving the illegal change of land ownership by the mafia in Jharkhand.

    The ED has arrested 14 individuals in connection with the case, including 2011-batch IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan, who previously served as the director of the state's Social Welfare Department and deputy commissioner of Ranchi. Additionally, an employee of the Jharkhand land revenue department, Bhanu Prasad Prasad, has also been arrested by the agency in connection with the case.

    The ED's investigation focuses on the alleged manipulation of official records to generate substantial proceeds of crime by portraying dummy sellers and purchasers through forged/bogus documents, acquiring vast land parcels with values in crores.

  • Feb 01, 2024 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Champai Soren stakes claim to form government

    Jharkhand Transport Minister Champai Soren, who was named as JMM legislative party leader on Wednesday, said he staked claim to form the new government in Jharkhand with the support of 47 legislators. READ

  • Feb 01, 2024 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Who is Champai Soren?

    JMM-led coalition proposed the name of senior leader Champai Soren as the new state head. Champai has been a legislator from the Seraikella Assembly constituency for more than three decades since 1991 and is known to be a loyalist of JMM supremo Shibu Soren. READ

  • Feb 01, 2024 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    'Not afraid, won't accept defeat': Soren's first reaction after ED arrest

    Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday night, said that he would not accept defeat and keep fighting. Taking to X, he jotted down some lines written by poet and academic Shivmangal Singh Suman, implying that he stands defiant in difficult times.

     

  • Feb 01, 2024 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    JMM's Champai Soren to be new Chief Minister of Jharkhand

    Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLAs elected state minister Champai Soren as the leader of the legislative party, paving the way for him to be the next Chief Minister of the state. JMM's Champai Soren to be the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand. READ

  • Feb 01, 2024 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    ED arrests Hemant Soren in money laundering case

    The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested JMM leader Hemant Soren after over seven hours of questioning on money laundering charges in an alleged land fraud case. Before his arrest, Soren tendered his resignation as Jharkhand chief minister to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan and was then taken to the ED office here. READ

     

  • Feb 01, 2024 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Hemant Soren resigns as Jharkhand CM after ED questioning

    Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate officials at his residence in Ranchi in a money laundering case related to a land deal, resigned from his post on Wednesday. Soren, who has been chief minister of Jharkhand from December 2019 to January 2024, is facing serious charges in the money laundering case related to a land deal. The resignation comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. READ

     

