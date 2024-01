Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Champai Soren

Jharkhand news: JMM's Champai Soren to be the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

JMM MP Mahua Maji said, "The CM is in ED custody. The CM has gone to the Governor with the ED team to submit his resignation... Champai Soren will be the new Chief Minister... We have enough numbers."

Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said, "CM Hemant Soren has decided to resign. Champai Soren has been chosen as the new leader of the Legislative party... All the MLAs are with us."