Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

The Jharkhand Chief Minister has been taken into custody after being questioned in the money laundering investigation. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 are enforced in Ranchi, and a dedicated team monitors law and order with 7,000 police personnel deployed. Speculations arise about Soren's potential successor as leaders convene; wife Kalpana Soren and Minister Champai Soren are among the considerations.

More details are awaited...