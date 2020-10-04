Hathras case: IPS Association in UP upset over inaction on DM's role, Mayawati too raises questions

Hathras: Additional Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Awanish Kumar Awasthi meets the family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after being allegedly raped two ago, at Bulgadi village in Hathras, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.

Saturday saw the unfolding of crucial developments in the gangrape case of a 19-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. While Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recommended a CBI probe into the case, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made their way into the victim's house and spoke to the family. After over two days, media was also allowed to enter the village on Saturday.

The case reminded of the horrors of the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder, triggering nationwide outrage and anger against the Uttar Pradesh Police. The girl, raped on September 14, died of her griveous injuries in the early hours of Tuesday at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital. Things only turned worse thereon. She was cremated in the dead of night near her home on Wednesday. Her family, who wished to see her and perform last rituals, alleged that the local police hurriedly conducted the rites on their own while they were locked up in the house.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath suspended Hathras SP Vikrant Vir and four other policemen. Officials said the action has been taken on the basis of a preliminary inquiry report of the SIT. Besides Vikrant Vir, the other suspended policemen included Circle Officer Ramshabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub-Inspector Jagveer Singh and Head Constable Mahesh Pal. Shamli SP Vineet Jaiswal was transferred to Hathras.

IPS Association upset

Sources have revealed that the IPS Association in the state is upset over the action on police officials. Voicing their disappointment, the association said that decisions on any matter are not solely made by the police but the entire district administration. The association has raised serious questions over inaction over DM's role, sources told India TV.

Mayawati backs IPS Association's demand

In a tweet, BSP chief Mayawati said the victim's family has alleged allegations, including that of threatening, against district magistrate of the district. "Despite the allegations, UP government's mysterious silence is sad and worrying both. Although govt wants CBI probe, but how will a fair probe be carried out till the DM remains. People are in doubt."