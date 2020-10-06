Image Source : FILE Hathras victim cremated at night to avoid large scale violence: UP govt in affidavit before SC

The 19-year-old Dalit gangrape victim in Hathras was cremated in dead of night to "avoid large scale violence" in the morning, the Uttar Pradesh government has stated in an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court.

The Dalit teen had died of grievous injuries in a Delhi hospital on September 29, a fortnight after she was allegedly raped at her village by four upper caste men.

The state government also said that a CBI probe in the case will ensure no vested interests will be able to create fake, false narrative with oblique motives. It has also cited intelligence inputs on a possible assembly of lakhs of protesters and the issue being given caste/communal colour.

It explained in detail the investigation carried out so far in the case, saying that vested interests are attempting to ascribe motive to derail a fair probe. In its affidavit, the Uttar Pradesh govt further said that a "vicious campaign" has been unleashed to defame the state government.

The affidavit said the state government has already requested the Central government to take over the investigation through CBI.

Besides the alleged gang-rape case, the state government has also sought CBI probe into the FIR related to the alleged criminal conspiracy to spread caste conflict, instigating violence, incidents of vicious propaganda by sections of media and political interests.

