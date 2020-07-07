Haryana cop scribbles murderer's vehicle number on palm before dying, leads to arrest of accused

Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana cop scribbles murderer's vehicle number on palm before dying, leads to accused's arrest

In his last act of duty, Ravinder Singh, a 28-year-old Haryana cop, scribbled the registration number of his murderer's vehicle on his palm before he was killed. The number was noticed during post-mortem and gave the police constable's colleagues a crucial lead in solving the murder of his and Special Police Officer Kaptan Singh.

"It was basic policing skill that our brave Constable Ravinder Singh displayed before losing his life. He had scribbled the vehicle number on his hand which was noticed during the post-mortem," Manoj Yadava, Haryana police chief, told NDTV.

He also said that Ravinder would be recommended for a posthumous police medal.

Haryana Police confirmed on July 6 that five of the six accused in the murder of two on-duty policemen in the Sonipat district last week have been arrested. The sixth was killed by police in Jind district.

Ravinder and Kaptan were found lying in a pool of blood last Tuesday, June 30.

Initial police investigation suggested that the policemen encountered the accused drinking in a car parked on the side of the Sonipat-Jind road near the Butana Police Station after the curfew hours.

The encounter led to an argument and the policemen were attacked with sharp weapons.

After the attack, the accused sped off in their vehicle, while Ravinder scribbled the registration number on his palm right before dying.

