'Rs 1.5 cr not Rs 5 cr': Hardik Pandya clarifies over watch seized by customs at Mumbai airport

Hardik Pandya watch seized news: Cricketer Hardik Pandya on Tuesday sought to refuse reports that claimed that his wrist watches worth Rs 5 crore were seized by customs officials at the Mumbai airport on his return from Dubai. Pandya, in a tweet, clarified only one watch worth Rs 1.5 crore was taken by authorities for what he called as 'proper evaluation'.

News agency ANI had earlier reported that two watches were seized by the customs on Sunday night as he failed to produce any bill or related document to prove that he purchased them.

Pandya denied the charges and said that he himself declared the items to the customs at Mumbai airport.

"I voluntarily went to Mumbai airport customs counter to declare the items brought by me and pay the requisite customs duty. Wrong perceptions have been floating around on social media regarding my declaration to customs at Mumbai airport, and I would like to clarify about what transpired," the all-rounder said.

"I had voluntarily declared all the items that I'd lawfully purchased from Dubai and was ready to pay whatever duties that needed to be paid. As a matter of fact, the customs department had asked for all purchase documents which were submitted; however customs is doing proper valuation for duty which I've already confirmed to pay," Pandya said.

"The cost of the watch is approximately ₹ 1.5 crore and not ₹ 5 crore as per the rumours floating around on social media. I'm a law-abiding citizen of the country and I respect all government agencies. I've received all the cooperation from the Mumbai customs department and I've assured my full cooperation to them and will provide them with whatever legitimate documents they need to get this matter cleared. All allegations against me of crossing any legal boundaries are totally unfounded," he added.

Last year, Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya was intercepted at the Mumbai airport over suspicion of carrying undisclosed amount of gold and other valuables.

