Hardeep Singh Puri says don't understand need to quarantine passengers with green status on Aarogya Setu app

Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says he didn't understand the need to quarantine passengers

Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said he don't understand the need for quarantine of passengers who have been given green status on Aarogya Setu app, PTI reported. His statement comes after a couple of states have issued advisory for passengers who are willing to travel once domestic flight operations are resumed from May 25 onwards. The guidelines from some states say that domestic passengers will have to undergo institutional quarantine from 7-14 days which will be followed by home quarantine.

"Arogya Setu app is something I would suggest to everyone as it is an excellent contact-tracing app. There is nothing comparable to this app," Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said during a Facebook live address today.

Meanwhile, ahead of the commencement of domestic flight operations in the country, Videh Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL, "We have made all the arrangements to ensure that there is touchless boarding of passengers. So, please come in with boarding pass printed at home or use scan-and-fly kiosks. If there is any confusion then passengers can contact the airport staff."

"It is very important to resume flight operations because we have to actually learn to live with corona. Flying according to me is the safest mode of travel in any case. People shouldn't be worried rather be careful," he added.

