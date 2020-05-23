Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Exclusive: Hardeep Puri shines light on the new 'normal' after domestic flights resume

In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has spoken of several precautionary as well as preventive measures that the government is and will be taking in ensure that the resumption of domestic flights in the country May 25 (Monday) does not become a feat that leads to a spike of coronavirus cases in the country.

"Guidelines are made keeping in mind the overall perspective. We had decided that we will resume the flights service between 25 and 30 May," the minister said.

Further speaking of how the operations will resume, Puri said that only 33 per cent of flights will operate from Monday, May 25.

The minister also touched upon the need to have the Aarogya Setu app. He also gave an alternative for the people who do not have Aarogya Setu, "If you have the Aarogya Setu app, and it shows you as safe, then it is like traveling from one safe zone to another. If you do not have the Aarogya Setu app, then we will take a self declaration, you can get yourself tested," Puri added.

"The configuration of the economy class of our aircrafts is such that even if the middle seat is left empty, the social distancing norms will still not get fulfiled. Therefore you need to take a practical view," Puri reiterated.

Though he did add that the aircraft manufacturers had assured him that the safest means of traveling is by air. "The aircraft manufacturers claim that there the safest means of transport is by air because of the sound system of air purification," Puri added.

On the subject of the timing of the resumption of these services, Puri said, "even if you resume the flights service after a month, the anxiety level would remain the same."

