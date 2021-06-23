Hafiz Saeed's son Talha spotted visiting hospital after Lahore blast

Follow us on Image Source : RAJ SHAHNAWAZ Hafeez Saeed's son Hafiz Talha caught in camera visiting a hospital after Lahore blast.

Hours after a bomb blast occurred in a residential area of Lahore, Pakistan outside terror outfit JuD chief Hafiz Saeed's house, the terrorist's son Hafiz Talha was seen visiting a hospital.

According to reports, Hafiz Saeed’s son Hafiz Talha was caught on camera visiting a hospital after the Lahore blast on Wednesday afternoon. At least 3 people were killed and several others were injured in the incident.

Earlier in the day, a massive bomb blast took place near the house of terrorist Hafiz Saeed in Lahore's Johar Town area, in which at least 3 persons were killed, while 17 others sustained injuries.

Saeed wanted for 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Saeed is wanted in India for the Mumbai terror attack and other terror cases. He is the founder of banned terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jamat-ud-Dawa and currently lodged in jail.

The house was cordoned through barbed wire and security personnel were deployed permanently to guard it.

Top sources said that one of the policemen deployed for the security of the house was killed in the blast. The second person who died in the blast was a passer-by.

Probe ordered in Lahore blast

Lahore's Chief City Police Officer Ghulam Mehmood Dogar told media persons that the probe has started into the incident and a team of bomb disposal squad is on the spot.

He had also stated that the Bomb Disposal Squad would share the details about the nature of explosion.

Police and bomb disposal teams have reached the site of the incident. It is found that the glass windows of nearby houses and buildings were shattered.

The people, who sustained injuries, were rushed to Lahore's Jinnah Hospital in private cars and auto-rickshaws.

The sound of the blast was so loud that it was heard in faraway areas. However, the nature of the blast has not been ascertained yet. Local police have cordoned off the area for further probe into the matter.

Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought report from the Inspector-General of Police about the blast.

The Government of Punjab on Twitter announced that the chief minister has ordered an immediate investigation of the incident.

Last year, Saeed was sentenced to 15 and a half years in jail by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan in one more terror financing case. He has had already been convicted for 21 years imprisonment in four terror financing cases.

Saeed, a UN-designated terrorist on whom the US has placed a USD 10 million bounty, was arrested on July 17 last year in the terror financing cases.

