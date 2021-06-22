'PM should talk to Pakistan too': Mehbooba Mufti ahead of all-party meet on Kashmir

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Talk to Pakistan too': Mehbooba Mufti tells PM

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should hold talks with Pakistan on the Kashmir issue. Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the Gupkar alliance, she said that the "Prime Minister should talk to Pakistan too".

Mufti said that the alliance leaders will attend the meeting called by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24. She said that the leaders will put forth their views and press for demand to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

The leaders of the constituent parties, including Mufti and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami, met at alliance chairperson Farooq Abdullah's residence in Srinagar, who is also the National Conference president. Over the past two days, Jammu and Kashmir's political parties held intra-party discussions.

PM Modi is slated to chair a meeting in Jammu and Kashmir on June 24 and as many as 14 leaders, including four former CMs of the erstwhile state, have been invited.

