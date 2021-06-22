Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti to attend PM Modi's all-party meeting

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti to attend PM Modi's all-party meet

The Gupkar alliance of six Jammu and Kashmir political parties has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation for an all-party meeting on June 24. The decision was taken at a meeting of the alliance in Srinagar.

The meeting, which took place at National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah's residence here, was convened to decide the alliance's strategy over the invitation for an all-party meeting.

Abdullah said that he will attend the meeting along with PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and others. "PAGD (People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration) leaders to attend all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Alliance chairperson Farooq Abdullah said.

"Mehbooba Ji, Md Tarigami sahib and I will attend the all-party meeting called by PM. We hope to keep our agenda before Prime Minister and Home Minister," Abdullah added.

The all-party meeting will be PM Modi’s first interaction with political parties of Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019, when the state’s special status was abrogated and bifurcated it into Union Territories.

READ MORE: 'PM should talk to Pakistan too': Mehbooba Mufti ahead of all-party meet on Kashmir

READ MORE: 'Nusrat Jahan's Lok Sabha membership non-est': BJP MP Sanghmitra Maurya

Latest India News