Swastik symbols found during video survey at Gyanvapi Masjid near Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi

Members of the Muslim community protest against the survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex and Shringar Gauri, in Varanasi, Friday, May 6, 2022.

Two symbols of Swastik were found near the survey site at the Gyanvapi Mosque near the famed Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. According to media reports, several other symbols and structures were found during the survey at the Masjid which shares a boundary wall with the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Swastik is a sacred symbol in Hinduism. It symbolises prosperity and good fortune. It is derived from the Sanskrit word Svastika which means 'conducive to well-being'.

The two-day survey at the mosque was conducted by a court-appointment team last week. The survey team had to face massive protests by the Muslims who opposed the court's order. The survey was done amid tight security. However, it was halted by the administration temporarily on Saturday owing to protests.

The two symbols date back to prehistoric times. Also, several other symbols and structures were found at the mosque.

Meanwhile, one man was arrested by the Varanasi Police for preventing the court-appointed team from carrying out the survey. The arrested man has been identified as Mohammad Abdul Salam.

According to police, he is a native of Mughalsarai in the neighbouring Chandauli district. He has been booked under Section 332/147/149/505(2) of the IPC and 7 of the Criminal Act.

In another related development, a petition has been filed in the Allahabad High Court, seeking a fact-finding inquiry into the history of the Taj Mahal, and also opening of the doors of its '22 rooms' to see 'the truth, whatever it is'.

The writ petition was filed Saturday in the registry of the Lucknow bench of the High Court by Rajneesh Singh, who is the media in-charge of the BJP's Ayodhya unit.

