Gujarat: 6 dead, 20 hospitalised following gas leakage at Surat company

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Gujarat: 6 killed in gas leak in Surat

Highlights The workers were sleeping inside the factory at the time of the incident

The fire department had received a call regarding the incident around 4.25 am

Several workers were rushed to New Civil Hospital following the incident

At least six people died, while 20 others were admitted to a hospital after they inhaled toxic fumes emanating from a chemical tanker parked nearby in Surat district of Gujarat on Thursday, officials said. The workers were sleeping inside the factory, they said.

They were rushed to the New Civil Hospital.

According to the details, the gas leak incident was reported at a company in Sachin GIDC area of Surat.

Commenting on the happening, In-Charge Superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Omkar Chaudhary confirmed, "Six people died and 20 others were admitted to the civil hospital after gas leakage at a company in Sachin GIDC area of Surat early morning today."

Basant Pareek, in-charge Chief Fire Office of Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) said the tanker was trying to dispose of toxic chemicals illegally.

The fire department, which received a call regarding the incident around 4.25 am, managed to close the valve to arrest the leakage of fumes.

Further details are awaited...

Also Read | Five admitted to hospital after toxic gas leakage in Delhi's RK Puram

Latest India News