Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani makes arrangements to transport Assam boy's mortal remains from Ahmedabad

​Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday facilitated transportation of the mortal remains of a deceased boy from Ahmedabad to Assam. 

New Delhi Published on: April 21, 2020 23:04 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani/File

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday facilitated transportation of the mortal remains of a deceased boy from Ahmedabad to Assam. BJP Gujarat Secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela took to Twitter to seek chief minister's support. Assam's Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also tweeted to Rupani, asking him to help transport the remains of the dead boy. 

Expressing his condolences, Vijay Rupani said that the Gujarat government has made needful arrangements to ensure that the mortal remains reach Assam.  

