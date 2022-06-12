Gujarat: 10 packets of charas concealed under basmati rice packaging seized by BSF Bhuj

Follow us on Image Source : NIRNAY KAPOOR, INDIA TV Drugs concealed in rice packets seized in Gujarat.

At least 10 packets of cannabis (charas) concealed in rice packets were seized by a patrol party of the Border Security Force (BSF) Bhuj from Varaya Thar Bet off Karmatha (Jakhau Coast) in Gujarat.

The drugs were seized in packets branded as 'Cobra Brand Kohinoor Basmati Rice'. Earlier also, BSF, Gujarat Police, coast guard, customs have recovered charas packets off Jakhau Coast and Creek area.

These charas packets, recovered by BSF and other law enforcement agencies, seem to have washed away off the coast from Pakistan. 1,516 packets have been recovered by BSF and other agencies since May 20, 2020, PRO BSF Gujarat Frontier said.

Earlier, Mumbai Customs on Wednesday destroyed 2,040 kg of narcotic drugs worth Rs 225 crore at Taloja MIDC area in Navi Mumbai, an official said.

The activity was carried out at Mumbai Waste Management Ltd site on the occasion of Drug Destruction Day, a statement issued by Press Information Bureau (PIB) said.

At least 1,064 kg of methamphetamine, 238 kg mephedrone, 483 kg ephedrine and 204 kg Madrax, totally valued at Rs 225 crore, were destroyed under the supervision of Roopam Kapur, chief commissioner of Customs, Mumbai Zone III, it said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj, CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri and other senior officials from the finance ministry virtually witnessed the process at six locations, including Guwahati, Lucknow and Mumbai, the statement said.

At least 42 tonnes of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances were destroyed at special operations carried out at 14 locations in the country, it mentioned.

