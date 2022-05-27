Friday, May 27, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • NCB files chargesheet in drugs-on-cruise case, SRK's son Aryan Khan excluded
  • Use of drones will rise in sectors such as agriculture, sports, defence and disaster management: PM Modi after inaugurating Drone Festival
  • NSA Ajit Doval discusses situation in Afghanistan and region with his regional counterparts at 4th Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2 cr seized from two passengers at Chandigarh airport

Over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2 cr seized from two passengers at Chandigarh airport

Customs officials intercepted a passenger and found four gold bricks of one kg each from his hand bag.

PTI Reported by: PTI
Chandigarh Published on: May 27, 2022 15:38 IST
Chandigarh, gold bricks, Customs department, Chandigarh international airport, Chandigarh gold seizu
Image Source : FILE

The gold bricks were concealed inside a towel.

The Customs department has recovered over four kg gold worth more than Rs 2 crore from two passenger who arrived from Dubai at the Chandigarh international airport here on May 25, an official said on Friday.

Customs officials intercepted a passenger and found four gold bricks of one kg each from his hand bag, said the official.

The gold bricks were concealed inside a towel, said the official.

The market value of the gold was Rs 2.08 crore. Customs officials intercepted another passenger from the same flight and found five cut pieces of gold chain weighing 142 grams with a market value of Rs 7.36 lakh, said the official.

Further investigation was underway, said the official. 

Also Read | DRI seizes 62 kg of heroin worth Rs 432 crore at Delhi airport

Latest India News

8 Years of Modi Govt

Top News

Latest News