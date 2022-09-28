Wednesday, September 28, 2022
     
GST revenue likely at Rs 1.45 lakh crore in September

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: September 28, 2022 13:56 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY.COM. GST revenue likely at Rs 1.45 lakh crore in September.

Highlights

  • Goods and Services Tax revenue mop-up in September is expected to be around Rs 1.45 lakh crore
  • The collection has been over Rs 1.4 lakh crore since March & in August it was Rs 1.43 lakh crore
  • The mop-up in September last year was Rs 1.17 lakh crore

Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue mop-up in September is expected to be around Rs 1.45 lakh crore, an official said.

The collection has been over Rs 1.4 lakh crore since March and in August it was Rs 1.43 lakh crore.

"The collection in September is likely to be little more than Rs 1.45 lakh crore. Improved business activity is expected to yield better collections in coming months," the official said.

Official revenue figures will be released on October 1.

The mop-up in September last year was Rs 1.17 lakh crore.

The official further said as per estimates, the average yearly revenue from GST in 2022-23 is expected to be around Rs 1.55 lakh crore.

The collection in April was at a record high of Rs 1.68 lakh crore. In May, GST revenue was Rs 1.41 lakh crore, in June Rs 1.44 lakh crore, Rs 1.49 lakh crore (July) and Rs 1.43 lakh crore (August). 

