Maharashtra: CGST commissionerate busts fake input tax credit racket worth Rs 23 crore; one held

Maharashtra : The Central Goods and Services Tax Commissionerate in Bhiwandi in Thane district has busted a racket involving issuance of fake invoices amounting to Rs 132 crore and availing of input tax credit (ITC) of Rs 23 crore, an official said on Sunday.

One person was arrested in connection with this case on Friday, he added.

The anti-evasion wing of the CGST Bhiwandi Commsissionerate probed six firms and then raided the residence of the accused, who was wanted in eight other cases of GST fraud, the official said.

"He created several fake firms and generated bogus invoices of Rs 132 crore through them. He then availed or passed ITC of Rs 23.16 crore fraudulently. He has been remanded in custody till September 23 for further probe," the official added.

