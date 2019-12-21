Image Source : PTI Gorakhpur tense after violence during CAA protests, Section 144 in place

Following violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Gorakhpur, the police have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of IPC here to maintain law and order situation in the city. Violent clashes erupted between the protesters and police personnel during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the state as both pelted stones at each other. The city police have identified more than 50 people involved in the violence. They have also taken 22 people into police custody for interrogation.

In the video of the incident, protesters wearing skull caps were seen throwing a stone towards the police party. Subsequently, the policemen also picked the stones and threw it towards the rioters.

Protests have intensified in various parts of the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which was enacted into law on December 12, 2019.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.