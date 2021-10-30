Follow us on Image Source : ANI. PM Modi becoming more powerful due to indecisiveness of Congress: Mamata Banerjee.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee severely criticised the Congress party for being indecisive and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is becoming more powerful only because of Congress's lack of decision-making skills and non-seriousness.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is on a three-day visit to Goa ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, made the statement while responding to the question that whether she will form an alliance with Congress in Goa to fight against the ruling BJP.

'I can't say everything right now because they (Congress) aren't interested in politics... Because of the Congress, Modiji will become more powerful... Why should the country suffer because someone can't make a decision?" she said."Congress had a "chance" (in the past). Rather than fighting the BJP, they ran against me in my home state," she added.

Further, Banerjee said that she wants regional parties and states to be strong.

"I want the regional parties to be powerful. We want the federal government to be well-structured. We should strengthen states because if states are strong, the centre will be strong as well. Enough is enough, Delhi ka dadagiri 'amka naka' (We don't want Delhi's bullying)," TMC supremo said.

Ahead of addressing the reports, Banerjee met Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai and discussed the matter to "walk together" to fight against the BJP.

TMC chief said that her party wants to avoid division of votes.

"We discussed the matter that let's walk together to fight against BJP. So it's their decision to decide. We want to avoid division of votes. So want regional parties that can walk together to fight against BJP," said Banerjee.

Banerjee is on a visit to Goa as her party seeks to branch out into new states.Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs.Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house.

(With ANI inputs)

