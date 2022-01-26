Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). 'Azad, not Ghulam': Disquiet within Congress after Ghulam Nabi Azad gets Padma Award.

Ghulam Nabi Azad Padma Bhushan Award : Veteran Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad has been conferred with the Padma Bhushan Award this year. The Government's decision to honour the senior leader has exposed the wide divide within the Congress yet again.

While Shashi Tharoor welcomed the decision, his party colleague Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at Azad. "Right thing to do. He wants to be Azad not Ghulam," Ramesh wrote while retweeting news about former Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee declining the Padma award.

Another senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal appeared to be taking a jibe at his own party over Padma Award to Azad. Sibal, who is also part of the 'G-23' that raised concerns regarding party leadership, said it was ironic that Congress does not need Azad's services when the nation has recognised it.

"Ghulam Nabi Azad conferred Padam Bhushan. Congratulations bhaijan. Ironic that the Congress doesn't need his services when the nation recognises his contributions to public life," Sibal said in his tweet.

Senior Congress leaders like Azad, Sibal and others are part of the Group of 23 (G-23) which has been critical of the party leadership and sought an organisational overhaul.

Azad is the second Congressman to get Padma Award. Pranab Mukherjee was conferred Padma Vibhushan by the Government in 2008. The Modi Government honoured him with Bharat Ratna

Award in 2019.

