Tuesday, January 25, 2022
     
  4. Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee rejects Padma Bhushan award

Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee rejects Padma Bhushan award

Bhattacharjee's name was included in the list of this year's Padma Bhushan awardees alongside Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Cyrus Poonawalla of the Serum Institute of India.

January 25, 2022
Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee rejects Padma Bhushan award

Highlights

  • A list of Padma awards was released by the MHA today.
  • Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was named to receive the Padma Bhushan award.
  • However, he has rejected the award.

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has rejected the Padma Bhushan award shortly after the Ministry of Home Affairs released a list of all those who would be conferred with the honor. 

Bhattacharjee's name was included in the list of this year's Padma Bhushan awardees alongside Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Cyrus Poonawalla of the Serum Institute of India, which manufactured COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, and Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella of Bharat Biotech, which produced India's indigenous coronavirus vaccine Covaxin, among others.

Kalyan Singh and General Rawat were given Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award, posthumously.

