Sanjay, Akbaruddin booked for inciting speeches in Hyderabad

The city police have booked suo motu cases against two firebrand politicians, Bandi Sanjay of the BJP, and Akbaruddin Owaisi of MIM, for making inciting speeches while canvassing for the forthcoming high stakes Hyderabad civic body polls.

"We have filed suo motu cases on Sanjay and Owaisi," confirmed Hyderabad west zone deputy commissioner of police (DCP) A. R. Srinivas to IANS.

Srinivas said both the leaders were booked for making provocative speeches recently during political meetings.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Majilis - e - Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leaders were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 501.

In a recent election speech, Owaisi said former prime minister P. V. Narasimha Rao's ghat and former united Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder N. T. Rama Rao's ghat should be removed instead of poor people living near water bodies.

To this, Sanjay had retaliated that Darussalam, where the AIMIM party headquartered will be demolished within two hours after that.

