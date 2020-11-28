One family has been looting Hyderabad, says Yogi Adityanath as he holds big roadshow ahead of GHMC polls

Image Source : ANI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Hyderabad

While addressing a rally in Hyderabad ahead of GHMC polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday took a veiled dig at the ruling TRS party and said that one family has been looting Hyderabad. UP CM accused Telangana Chief Minister of promoting his family members and friends in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, voting for which will be held on December 1. The results will be declared on December 4.

Yogi Adityanath also pitched for renaming Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar'. "Some people were asking me if Hyderabad can be renamed as Bhagyanagar. I said - why not. I told them that we renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj after BJP came into power in Uttar Pradesh. Then why Hyderabad can't be renamed as Bhagyanagar?," Adityanath said in the rally.

At the rally he also said, "Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah repealed Article 370, giving full freedom to the people of Hyderabad and Telangana to purchase land in Jammu and Kashmir."

Earlier today, while attending a press conference in Hyderabad, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "The BJP is contesting the GHMC elections on development issues. However, it is unfortunate that the family and friends government are contesting the 'Family Friend Private Limited' election. They are looking at this election as if they own the GHMC."

The UP CM also attacked All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), which holds a fair share of voters in Hyderabad.

"In Bihar, a newly-elected MLA of AIMIM declined to utter the word 'Hindustan' during oath-taking. They will live in Hindustan but when it comes to taking oath in the name of Hindustan, they hesitate. This shows the true face of AIMIM," he added.

In the last GHMC election, TRS had won in 99 of the 150 wards. AIMIM had secured 44, while the remaining seven wards had gone to other parties and independent candidates.

