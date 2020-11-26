GHMC polls: BJP President JP Nadda to hold roadshow in Hyderabad tomorrow

Image Source : PTI Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda will hold a roadshow in Telangana's Hyderabad tomorrow (on Friday) ahead of Greater Hyderabad Municipality Corporation (GHMC) polls. The saffron party on Thursday released its manifesto, promising free electricity and water in the area.The “GHMC 2020 manifesto” was released by former Maharashtra chief minister and Bihar election in-charge, Devendra Fadnavis, in Hyderabad.

The BJP is in full swing to contest the Hyderabad civic elections. The party has appointed its general secretary Bhupender Yadav as the it's election in-charge for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls, a move that highlights the significance it has attached to the local body elections.

With the BJP making big gains in Telangana, first seen in the Lok Sabha polls and then emphasised by its surprise win over the TRS in a recent assembly bypoll, the party is looking at the GHMC polls to make a political statement in the state.



It is likely to aggressively target the ruling TRS and its ally AIMIM, which has a stronghold in the Muslim regions of the state capital, to emerge as a force in the GMCH.

Voting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election will be held on December 1. While the counting of votes will take place on December 4.

ALSO READ | GHMC polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises free electricity, water