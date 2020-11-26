GHMC polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises free electricity, water

The Telangana unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its election manifesto for the upcoming Hyderabad civic polls in which many promises have been made ranging from free electricity to free water. The “GHMC 2020 manifesto” was released by former Maharashtra chief minister and Bihar election in-charge, Devendra Fadnavis, in Hyderabad. The elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be held on December 1, and the counting of votes will take place on December 4.

Hyderabad civic polls: BJP manifesto

17 September will be celebrated as Telangana Mukti Divas. Coronavirus vaccine will be given to everyone through GHMC, no one needs to go to private hospital. BJP to scrap the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) if voted to power in GHMC elections. Direct assistance of 25 thousand to those who have suffered damage due to flood. Home to 1 lakh people through GHMC under PM Awas Yojana. Free travel for women in metro and buses. All children will be given school tabs for free, high quality Wi-Fi at all government schools and important places. 100% rebate on property tax in Schedule Caste Colony. No government fees if you build a house at 125 square yards. Clean water for all. 10 thousand crore fund with the help of Central Government for the renovation of Musi River, development of Musi River on the lines of Namami Gange and Sabarmati Water Front Free power up to 100 units for BPL

