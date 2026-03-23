BSEB Bihar Board Inter 12th result 2026 today; check result time, download link

New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Class 12 (Intermediate) results today, March 23. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results from 1:30 PM onwards. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to avoid last-minute issues while checking results. Bihar Board Intermediate, Class 12 exam was held from February 2 to February 13 while Matric, Class 10 exam from February 17 to 25, 2026.

Where to check your result

Students can access their results online through the official websites:

results.biharboardonline.com.

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

interbiharboard.com

bsebexam.com

The students can follow these steps to download BSEB inter scorecard PDF. To download BSEB inter scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board class 12 scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com

Click on inter, Class 12 scorecard PDF link

Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save BSEB inter scorecard PDF and take a print out.

BSEB 12th result date of past 6 years

2025 - March 25

2024 - March 23

2023 - March 21

2022 - March 16

2021 - March 26

2020 - March 24.

BSEB matric, 10th result dates 2026

BSEB matric, 10th result 2026 is likely to be out by March 28. The students can check BSEB Class 10 exam result 2026 on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com.