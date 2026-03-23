BSEB Bihar Board Inter 12th result 2026 today; check result time, download link

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Class 12 (Intermediate) results today, March 23. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results from 1:30 PM onwards. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to avoid last-minute issues while checking results. Bihar Board Intermediate, Class 12 exam was held from February 2 to February 13 while Matric, Class 10 exam from February 17 to 25, 2026.
Where to check your result
Students can access their results online through the official websites:
- results.biharboardonline.com.
- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- interbiharboard.com
- bsebexam.com
The students can follow these steps to download BSEB inter scorecard PDF. To download BSEB inter scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board class 12 scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
- Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com
- Click on inter, Class 12 scorecard PDF link
- Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download
- Save BSEB inter scorecard PDF and take a print out.
BSEB 12th result date of past 6 years
2025 - March 25
2024 - March 23
2023 - March 21
2022 - March 16
2021 - March 26
2020 - March 24.
BSEB matric, 10th result dates 2026
BSEB matric, 10th result 2026 is likely to be out by March 28. The students can check BSEB Class 10 exam result 2026 on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com.