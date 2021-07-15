After fight with husband, Ghaziabad woman tries to jump from 9th floor. What happened next

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Woman falls from 9th-floor apartment at Crossings Republik township in Ghaziabad.

A heart-wrenching video of a woman falling off from the balcony of the 9th floor of a high-rise in Ghaziabad's Crossings Republik township, near Noida, is going viral on social media.

The woman, who fell of from the 9th floor of Savior Society, is said to be in a serious condition. Reports say the woman had a fight with her husband following which she tried to jump off from the building.

In the video, the woman is seen hanging over the railing on the balcony while her husband is trying hard to pull her up. However, it didn't happen and she falls down on the ground floor, shouting in shock which can be heard aloud in the video.

The people of the society had put up mattresses, but despite it she was badly injured. The woman has been admitted to Reality Hospital in Noida.

Though a formal complaint has not been registered with the police but the matter is being investigated.

