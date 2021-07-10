Noida imposes Section 144 till August 30 ahead of Shivratri, Bakri-Eid

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Traffic at a busy road in Noida.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has decided to impose Section 144 in Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida) from July 10 till August 30 in order to curb the spread of Covid-19 ahead of the upcoming festivals.

Fearing the possibility of a threat to peace and law and order by anti-social elements during the upcoming festivals such as Shivratri, Raksha Bandhan, Bakri-Eid, Janmashtami, Muharram, the state government has imposed Section 144 in the district.

Not more than 50 people allowed at religious places

More than 50 people will not be allowed entry into any religious place at the same time. Activities concerned with social, political, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural festivals and other gatherings won't be allowed without prior permission from the district administration.

Activities except essential banned in containment zones

All other activities will remain banned except medical and essential services in every containment zone in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Shraddha Pandey, said, "All major festivals like Shravan, Shivratri, Bakri-Eid, Independence Day, Muharram, Raksha Bandhan and Janamashtami are celebrated in July and August."

ALSO READ | Average waiting time for metro at Rajiv Chowk goes up to over 50 mins amid Covid safety norms

"On these major occasions, Section 144 has been imposed in Gautam Budh Nagar district to prevent people from contracting Covid-19, curbing the spread of the infection and the possibility of disturbing peace and order in the state by anti-social elements."

Restrictions on public transport

Metro, buses and cab services in the district will not be permitted to have more than 50 per cent occupancy. Two people along with the driver will be allowed in an auto-rickshaw, three people, including the driver in an e-rickshaw, and not more than four persons will be allowed in a four-wheeler.

Swimming pools will remain closed in the district while no person will be allowed to sell or play any audio, video cassette or CDs that are misleading and disrupt communal harmony.

Eating while standing or sitting will not be allowed at sweet, street food and fast food shops and eateries.

The district administration has made it clear that no person will be allowed to take out a procession without prior permission nor will he/she allowed to block the roads.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Pact signed to develop master plan for Dadri-Ghaziabad-Noida Investment Region

Latest India News