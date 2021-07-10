Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Pact signed to develop master plan for Dadri-Ghaziabad-Noida Investment Region

A pact to develop the master plan for the Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR) was signed here on Friday, officials said.

This memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Noida Authority and Delhi-based School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), with the 'Master Plan 2041' expected to be submitted within 10 months, the officials said.

Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said the DNGIR, a major infrastructure project in western Uttar Pradesh, would be spread across 80 villages of the two districts of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Bulandshahr.

"Sixty of these villages fall in Bulandshahr, while 20 in Gautam Buddh Nagar. This investment region is located between Khurja and Dadri in an area of 200 sq kilometres almost equal to Noida," Maheshwari said, according to an official statement.

As per the MoU, SPA has been tasked with planning the master plan for a period of 20 years with a focus on incorporating infrastructure projects in the region as per future requirements and to give a boost to industrialisation.

SPA Director P S N Rao, who signed the agreement, apprised the Noida Authority officials of the process of developing the master plan for the mega project.

He also informed the officials that a market analysis would be undertaken in the region before starting the master plan to gain idea about the industrial projects that could come up in DGNIR, according to the statement.

ALSO READ: Modi government accords MSME status to retailers and wholesale traders

Latest Business News