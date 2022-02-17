Follow us on Image Source : @APPOLICE100 (TWITTER). Gautam Sawang, former Andhra DGP, appointed as APPSC chairman.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday (February 17) appointed Damodar Gautam Sawang, the outgoing Director-General of Police (DGP) as the new Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

It is known that AV Ramana Reddy was functioning as the in-charge chairman of the Commission after Chairman Pinnamaneni Udayabahsaker's retirement.

The state government appointed Kasireddy V Rajendranath Reddy as the new DGP to the state and he is the 1992 IPS batch officer.

Gautam Sawang is a 1986 batch officer and was appointed as DGP on May 30, 2019.

Earlier, the state government transferred the CM's Principal Secretary to AP Bhavan, New Delhi.

