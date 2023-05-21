Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MEAINDIA G7 Summit: PM Modi, other leaders pay floral tributes at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes on Sunday at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, built in memory of the people who died in a nuclear attack on the city toward the end of WWII.

In addition to PM Modi, other leaders who were in Hiroshima for the G7 Summit paid their respects at the park.

Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, wrote in a tweet, "A tribute to the memory of Hiroshima victims. PM Narendra Modi begins his day by visiting the Peace Memorial Museum, where he observed the documented exhibits and signed the visitor's book."

He also tweeted a group photo of the world leaders attending the G7 Summit and said, "The leaders also paid their respect at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park."

PM Modi, who is on a visit to Japan to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping, began his day by going to the Peace Memorial Museum. There, he looks over the exhibits that have been documented and signs the visitor's book.

Modi is visiting Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 primarily to speak at the annual summit of the G7 advanced economies, where he is expected to address issues such as energy, food, and fertilizer security.

He is likely to meet separately with some of the world leaders who are attending the summit.

The G-7 coalition includes Japan, US, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, and Italy, along with the European Union.

