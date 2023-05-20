G7 Summit: 'Hugging Biden' to bilateral talk with Zelenskyy to QUAD leaders meet- PM Modi's first day in Japan

Follow us on Image Source : @PMO/TWITTER G7 Summit

G7 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Hiroshima on Friday to attend the G7 Summit, had a packed schedule on Saturday, where he met top leaders including US President Joe Biden, his British counterpart Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his Ukranian Excellency Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During the most-touted event, the Indian Prime Minister reiterated his stance on inclusive development and underscored a free and fair Indo-Pacific region-- amid the soaring interference of China. Besides, the PM also held a crucial meeting with Zelenskyy where he emphasised diplomatic means to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Although he met several other leaders including United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, his meeting with Ukrainian Excellency and QUAD leaders meeting was the main highlight of the G7 Summit which is currently going on Japan's Hiroshima.

Here's a look at the G7 Summit HIGHLIGHTS

PM Modi assures Zelenskyy

PM Modi held in-person talks with the Ukrainian President for the first time after Russia invaded Ukraine 15 months back and conveyed to him that India will do whatever possible to find a solution to the conflict.

In the meeting that took place on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, the prime minister said that the war in Ukraine is a "very big issue" for the whole world and that it has had many different impacts on the globe.

"I wish to assure you that India and I, in my personal capacity, will do whatever is possible to find a solution to this (conflict)," Modi said in his opening remarks at the talks.

The prime minister told the Ukrainian leader that he does not see the conflict as a political or economic issue and that for him, it is an issue of humanity and human values.

When Biden hugs Indian PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden greeted each other warmly and shared a hug as they met in Hiroshima, Japan on Saturday. The meeting between the two leaders comes ahead of the third in-person summit of leaders of the Quad summit later today.

Notably, PM Modi is attending the G7 Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of PM Fumio Kishida. Later in the day, both leaders held a "productive" meetings where the Indian PM advocated for promoting peace in the world.

QUAD leaders meeting

The Quad countries at the Leaders’ Summit here on Saturday launched the Quad principles on technology design, development, governance and use, to make the lives of the people more secure, prosperous and rewarding.

"We affirmed that critical and emerging technologies should be shaped by our shared democratic values and respect for universal human rights, and we underscored our commitment to fostering an open, accessible and secure technology ecosystem, based on mutual trust and confidence," said a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs after the conclusion of the Quad Leaders' Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese held talks on pressing global challenges at the annual Quad summit.

PM Modi, French President Macron discuss the entire gamut of bilateral ties

During G7 Summit, Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron reviewed with satisfaction the progress in the bilateral strategic ties in various areas, including co-production and manufacturing in the defence sector and civil nuclear cooperation, and agreed to expand the partnership to newer domains.

During their talks, they also discussed Prime Minister Modi's forthcoming visit to France in July for Bastille Day.

The leaders reviewed with satisfaction the progress in their Strategic Partnership in various areas, including cooperation in trade & economic spheres; civil aviation; renewables; culture; co-production and manufacturing in the defence sector; as well as civil nuclear cooperation.

They agreed to expand the partnership to newer domains, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

PM meets Rishi Sunak

PM Modi on Saturday met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak and Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Modi said he had a productive discussion with Sunak on the sidelines of the Hiroshima G-7 Summit. The two leaders are expected to meet formally on Sunday.

British Prime Minister Sunak also shared the picture with Modi on his Twitter handle, with the two leaders sharing a warm hug. "Met President @jokowi and Mrs Widodo.

India attaches great priority to strong ties with Indonesia," Prime Minister Modi tweeted after his meeting with the Indonesian leader. "Wonderful conversation with @UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres in Hiroshima," Modi tweeted after the meeting.

PM meets Japan's Kishida

Prime Minister Narendra and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida held talks focusing on boosting bilateral cooperation in areas of green hydrogen, high technology, semiconductors and digital public infrastructure.

In the nearly 50-minute talks on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Modi and Kishida also deliberated on ways to synergise efforts to combat pressing global challenges under India's G20 presidency and Japan's leadership of the G7 advanced economies.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two prime ministers exchanged views on a wide range of issues, including development finance, food security, climate change and energy among others.

Earlier, Modi also held talks with his South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh and met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

G7 Summit 2023

The prime minister arrived in Hiroshima on Friday to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping in the first leg of his three-nation tour that will also take him to Papua New Guinea and Australia.

The Ukrainian president is also attending the G7 summit following an invitation by Japan, the current chair of the powerful grouping.

The group of seven, comprising the US, France, the UK, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan, represent the world's richest democracies. Under its G7 presidency, Japan invited India and seven other countries to the summit as guests.

