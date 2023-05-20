At G7 Summit, Zelenskyy invites PM Modi to visit war-torn Ukraine I What could be its repercussions?

Follow us on Image Source : @PMO/TWITTER PM Modi meets his Ukrainian Excellency Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Hiroshima.

G7 Summit: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a crucial meeting with his Indian Excellency Narendra Modi, invited to visit his war-torn nation at a time when the country is reeling under the worst attack from Russian forces.

Addressing a press briefing in New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, said, "PM Modi was invited by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Ukraine."

According to the statement released by Ukraine's President's Office, Zelesnkyy thanked India for supporting the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty, in particular, at the platforms of international organizations.

Zelenskyy thanked India for the assistance

The Ukrainian Head of State also thanked India for providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine. "The war brought many crises and suffering. Deported children, mined territories, destroyed cities, destroyed destinies," Zelenskyy said.

Moreover, the President spoke about Ukraine's needs in humanitarian demining and mobile hospitals. The Head of State briefed PM Modi, in detail on the Ukrainian Peace Formula and invited India to join the implementation of this initiative.

For his part, the Prime Minister of India thanked him for the help provided to Indian students during the evacuation from Ukraine because of the full-scale Russian invasion.

What Modi says to Zelenskyy?

In the meeting that took place on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, the prime minister said that the war in Ukraine is a "very big issue" for the whole world and that it has had many different impacts on the globe. Modi told Zelenskyy that he does not see the situation in Ukraine as a political or economic issue, and that for him, it is an issue of humanity and human values.

"I wish to assure you that India and I, in my personal capacity, will do whatever is possible to find a solution to this (conflict)," Modi said in his opening remarks at the talks.

"Over the past one-and-half years, we have spoken on the phone but ... after a long time, we have an opportunity to meet. The war in Ukraine is a very big issue for the whole world. It has had many different impacts on the whole world," Modi said.

"But I don’t see this as a political or economic issue, for me this is an issue of humanity, an issue of human values," he said. "You know more than any of us what is the suffering of war but when our students came back from Ukraine last year, the description of the circumstances they gave then, I could understand the pain felt by you and Ukrainian citizens," Modi said.

Repercussions of Modi's visit

It is worth mentioning India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue. If Prime Minister would visit the war-torn nation, which is certainly not possible, its "all-weather friend" Russia definitely tilt towards India's neighbouring state Pakistan or China.

