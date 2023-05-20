PM Modi says 'India will be pleased to host next QUAD Summit' I Why it would be critical test for New Delhi?

Saturday, May 20, 2023
     
PM Modi stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region during a closed-door meeting with QUAD leaders-- US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Hiroshima Updated on: May 20, 2023 18:47 IST
G7 Summit Hiroshima
Image Source : AP QUAD leaders meeting in Hiroshima

G7 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently holding a crucial meeting with QUAD leaders in Japan's Hiroshima, asserted India's willingness to hold the next Quadrilateral Security Dialogue in New Delhi.

PM Modi, who embarked on three nations visit, in his first leg at the G7 Summit, stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region during a closed-door meeting with QUAD leaders-- US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida 

Notably, QUAD is a strategic security dialogue between Australia, India, Japan and the United States. According to the QUAD, all four nations share common fundamental values and are committed to strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law. The four countries have been promoting practical cooperation in various fields, including vaccines, infrastructure, climate change, and critical and emerging technologies, to realize a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)". 

Recently, Australia, which is the current host of the Quad Summit, cancelled the meeting after Biden cancelled his visit at the last moment. It is worth mentioning, this will be the first time for India to host the Quad summit on its soil. The meeting is considered crucial for New Delhi amid the Russia-Ukraine war and India's closeness with Moscow. 

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

 

