Tuesday, December 31, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 4 medium intensity earthquakes strike Jammu and Kashmir

4 medium intensity earthquakes strike Jammu and Kashmir

Four medium intensity tremors with magnitudes ranging between 4.7 and 5.5 hit Jammu and Kashmir in a span of less than two hours on Monday night, the National Centre for Seismology said. The first quake with a magnitude of 4.7 hits at 10:42 pm, followed by one measuring 5.5 six minutes later

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: December 31, 2019 7:25 IST
4 medium intensity earthquakes strike Jammu and Kashmir
Image Source :

4 medium intensity earthquakes strike Jammu and Kashmir

Four medium intensity tremors with magnitudes ranging between 4.7 and 5.5 hit Jammu and Kashmir in a span of less than two hours on Monday night, the National Centre for Seismology said. The first quake with a magnitude of 4.7 hits at 10:42 pm, followed by one measuring 5.5 six minutes later. The two occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The third quake measuring 4.6 hit at 10:58 pm, followed by the fourth one at 11:20 pm with a magnitude of 5.4. The third and fourth quakes occurred at the depth of 36 kilometres and 63 kilometres respectively.

There was no immediate reports of casualty and damage to properties. Separately, a quake with a magnitude of 5 hit the Andaman and Nicobar islands at 10:29 pm. Jammu and Kashmir and Andaman and Nicobar islands witness high seismological activities.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News