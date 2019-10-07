Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat hospitalised following chest pain, uneasiness

Image Source : PTI Harish Rawat admitted to hospital

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader, Harish Rawat on Monday was admitted to hospital after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness. According to news agency ANI, Rawat was admitted to Max Hospital in Dehradun where he is undergoing MRI and other tests.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand High Court on Monday permitted the Central Bureau of Investigation to register an FIR against Harish Rawat in connection with a 2016 sting video that purportedly showed him negotiating a deal to buy the support of rebel MLAs.

A Bench of Justice Dhulia gave the nod to the CBI to go ahead with its investigations in the case and lodge an FIR against Rawat after the agency submitted a report in a sealed cover on the preliminary inquiry.

The video had surfaced in 2016 when the state was under President's rule. It purportedly showed the Congress leader discussing money to win back the support of disgruntled MLAs who had crossed over to the BJP, so that he could to get back in power.

Also Read | Harish Rawat resigns as Congress in-charge of Assam