Former President Pratibha Patil's husband Dr Devisingh Shekhawat passes away

Devisingh Shekhawat death : Academician and politician, Dr Devisingh Ransingh Shekhawat- the husband of former President Pratibha Patil- passed away in Pune today (February 24), official sources said.

He was 88-year-old and breathed his last at the KEM Hospital. He is survived by his ex-President wife, a son Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is a Congress leader, and a daughter Jyoti Rathod.

According to the sources, Shekhawat had a fall while on a morning constitutional outside their house lawns in Pune on February 12. He had undergone a surgery for it but later developed several other complications including high blood pressure, kidney failures, etc, leading to his demise.

As per available information, Shekhawat's funeral shall be performed this evening at the Vaikunthdham Crematorium around 07:00 pm. Sources revealed that his wife Pratibha, 89- who was India's first woman President (2007-2012)- is in shock by the sudden loss of her husband of 60 years (since 1962)- and is being consoled and cared for by her family members.

An agriculturist and academician-turned-politician, Shekhawat hailed from Amravati- where he served as the first Mayor (1991-1992), and also as a Maharashtra MLA (1985-1990).

(With IANS inputs)

