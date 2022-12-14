President Droupadi Murmu launches 'EV-Yatra Portal' developed by Bureau of Energy Efficiency

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RASHTRAPATIBHVN President Droupadi Murmu speaking on the National Energy Conservation Day

EV-Yatra Portal: President Droupadi Murmu launched the 'EV-Yatra Portal' during National Energy Conservation Day celebrations in New Delhi on Wednesday. The portal, developed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, was launched with the aim to facilitate in-vehicle navigation to the nearest public Electric Vehicle charger.

During the event, President Murmu also presented the National Energy Conservation Awards, National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards and National Painting Competition prizes. Later, while addressing the gathering, she also emphasised on the pollution-free environment.

"It is a top priority for all of us to ensure that future generations breathe in a pollution-free environment, progress well and live healthy lives. Breathing in clean air is a basic human right. By protecting the environment, we can protect many human rights," she added.

'Energy conservation is a global as well as a national responsibility'

The President stated that energy conservation is a global as well as a national responsibility while facing the issues of climate change and global warming. "Although India's per capita carbon emissions and greenhouse gas emissions are less than one-third of the world average, India as a responsible country is contributing significantly in environment protection," she added.

President Murmu bats for eco-friendly lifestyle

The President stated that India had encouraged the global community to adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle during COP-26 by presenting the "Lifestyle for Environment" (LiFE) message. "In Indian culture and tradition, our lifestyle has always been consistent with the message of LiFE. Respecting nature, not wasting natural resources and taking measures to enhance natural wealth are integral parts of such a lifestyle," she remarked, adding that India is making efforts to move the entire world community towards the adoption of such a lifestyle.

In order to emphasise the importance of protecting nature, particularly biodiversity, President Murmu also made reference to a moving poem written by the great Hindi poetess Mahadevi Verma. Further, the President urged people to ensure that no action is taken which goes against nature, stressing that human welfare lies in maintaining the balance between nature and development.

