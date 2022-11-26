Constitution Day: Onus on all of us to make process of seeking justice affordable, says President Murmu

Follow us on Image Source : @RASHTRAPATIBHVN/TWITTER President Droupadi Murmu batted to make justice system affordable

Constitution Day: Addressing the Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday urged the executive, judiciary and legislature to evolve an effective dispute resolution mechanism to mitigate people's plight.

In her valedictory address at the Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court here, she said the Constitution outlines a map for good governance and the most crucial feature in this is the doctrine of separation of functions and powers of the three organs of the state -- the executive, the legislature and the judiciary. It has been the hallmark of our republic that the three organs have respected the boundaries set in place by the Constitution, Murmu said. "Each of the three aims to serve the people. It is understandable that in the zeal to best serve the interests of citizens, one or the other of the three organs may be tempted to overstep. Yet, we can say with satisfaction and pride that the three have always attempted to keep the boundaries in mind while doing their best to function in the service of the people," she said. The president said that the cornerstone of the Constitution is summed up in its preamble and its singular focus is on how to increase social good. "Its entire edifice rests on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. When we speak of justice, we understand it is an ideal and achieving it is not without obstacles. The onus is on all of us to make the process of seeking justice affordable to all," Murmu said. She appreciated the efforts made by the judiciary in this direction. The president said the question of access often goes beyond cost matters. "The Supreme Court of India and several other courts now make judgments available in a number of Indian languages. This praiseworthy gesture makes an average citizen a stakeholder in the process," Murmu said. She noted that the Supreme Court and several other courts have started live streaming their proceedings. Murmu said that it would go a long way in making citizens effective stakeholders in the dispensation of justice. Towards the end of her speech, the president made impromptu observations about her own experience as the governor of Jharkhand in addressing the problems growing number of undertrial prisoners who were languishing in jails. She also recalled her days as political activist in Odisha to highlight that the excessive cost of litigation was a major impediment in delivery of justice. Appreciating instances of speedy delivery of justice, the president urged the executive, judiciary and legislature to evolve an effective dispute resolution mechanism to mitigate the people's plight. Highlighting the fact that the 389 members of the Constituent Assembly also included 15 women, she said that when some of the leading nations in the West were still debating women's rights, in India, women were participating in the framing of the Constitution. Murmu said that women's participation in public life since Independence has shown an upward trend, but there is no reason to be content. She said that she understands that Judiciary also strives to enhance gender balance. In the end, Murmu summed up her speech by saying that the Supreme Court has earned a reputation for its superior standards and lofty ideals.

(With PTI input)

