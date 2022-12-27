Follow us on Image Source : PRESIDENT OF INDIA (TWITTER) Value education should be included in curriculum, system and syllabus: President Droupadi Murmu

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday at an event highlighted the importance of value education to children. She said that value education is crucial for children to make them good citizens. Murmu was addressing students and faculty members at an event organized at Keshav Memorial Educational Society as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Value education in curriculum, system and syllabus

"I say everywhere that value education should be added in our curriculum, our system, our syllabus," she said. If value education is imparted from the beginning, it will help in ushering in a good society, she said. She was responding to a query from a student that the absence of study of ethical values is leading to unwanted incidents in society.

Murmu highlights the benefits of the National Education Policy

In her speech, she expressed confidence that the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 will create a learner-centric education system to foster critical thinking and creativity. This shift in focus will not only benefit the students as individuals but will also contribute to the overall progress and development of the nation, she said.

Reading is effective for self-development

Emphasising the importance of reading, the President said the habit of reading is one of the most effective means for self-development. It is a skill that would serve students well throughout their life, she said. "In an age of internet and social media when attention span is getting shorter and communication is limited in characters, I will urge you to read more in order to improve your understanding and widen your perspective," she said.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and others were present on the occasion.

