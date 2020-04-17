No masks, No Gloves! Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil gets married to Revathi during coronavirus lockdown

Image Source : ANI Nikhil Kumaraswamy wedding: Former Karnataka CM's son marries Congress leader’s daughter during lockdown

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil married grandniece of former Congress Minister for Housing M Krishnappa today in a low-key affair amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. Only a few select VVIPs and family friends were invited at the Gowda family wedding that was held at a farmhouse in Ramanagara, outside Bengaluru.

Deve Gowda, former prime minister, blessed the newlywed couple. In a video message, Nikhil's father HD Kumaraswamy apologised to his supporters for not inviting them but requested to shower their blessings from their homes, without violating the lockdown rules.

In the VVIP Kumaraswamy wedding, only two political families were involved. However, a row erupted in Kumaraswamy's grand wedding after journalists were not allowed to enter Ramanagara — the marriage venue of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy. While around 30-40 cars were seen heading towards the location from Bengaluru.

Media persons were stopped at a point at least 15 km from the venue where the wedding is going to happen, said the report. Meanwhile, the photos showed no one in the wedding ceremony had worn masks or gloves and even no social distancing.

Due to the lockdown over the fear of the deadly coronavirus spreading, any such mass movement and public gatherings, weddings that are attended by a large number of people have been banned by the government.

