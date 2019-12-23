Monday, December 23, 2019
     
At least nine people died after a fire broke out at a cloth godown in Delhi's Kirari. The incident happened at 12:30 am on Monday. Ten people have been reported injured in the inferno. 

New Delhi Published on: December 23, 2019 6:18 IST
Fire breaks out at cloth godown in Delhi, 9 dead

The injured were rushed to the hospital. The fire was later doused.

