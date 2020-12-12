Farmers to block more highways today as govt says stir being taken over by 'anti-national' elements

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Farmers gather in large numbers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

Protesting farmers have threatened to escalate their stir today and are likely to block more highways around Delhi. This comes after the government on Friday asked farmers to be vigilant against their platform being hijacked by "anti-social" as well as "Leftist and Maoist" elements. Photographs of some protesters at the Tikri border seen holding posters demanding release of activists arrested under various charges had gone viral, prompting Tomar to say that these "anti-social elements" are conspiring to spoil the atmosphere of the peasants' movement under the guise of farmers.

He also said the government is sensitive towards farmers and is in discussion with them and their representatives to resolve their concerns.

"A proposal to resolve the farmers' objection has also been sent to the farmers union and the government is ready for further discussion," Tomar tweeted.

Food, Railway and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal was more direct in his charge, alleging that certain Leftist and Maoist elements seem to have taken "control" of the agitation and rather than discussing on farmer issues, they seem to be having some other agenda.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday asserted that anything less than scrapping of the new agri laws won't be accepted and if the government wants to talk, farmer leaders should be formally conveyed like in previous occasions.

The government had asked farmer groups to consider its proposals for amending the Acts to address their concerns and said it was open to discussing its offer further whenever the unions want.

Earlier on Thursday, the farm leaders had announced they would block railway tracks across the country if their demands were not met by the government and would announce a date for that soon.

At least five rounds of formal talks have taken place between the Centre and representatives of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, protesting on various borders of the national capital for about two weeks, but the deadlock has continued with the unions sticking to their main demand for the repeal of the three contentious laws.

The sixth round of talks between the government and farm union leaders, which was scheduled for Wednesday morning, was cancelled.

