Farmers should be cautious of protest being hijacked by anti-national elements: Narendra Singh Tomar

Image Source : INDIA TV Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar exclusive on farmers protest.

As farmers continue to protest over new farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in an exclusive conversation with India TV spoke in detail about the government stand on the new laws, about the draft proposal which has been sent to them, on anti-national elements, opposition trying to hijack farmers protest and other issues. Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the farmers to resolve the issue through dialogue and leave the path of agitation. He also advised them to remain cautious of the anti-national elements who are trying to hijack their protest.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Exclusive | Key highlights

Agriculture Minister began by saying that the entire law cannot be flawed, but yes, if farmers have problems with some clauses then that can be resolved through dialogue.

Farmers are adamant to repeal the laws even after we asked them to tell the government what were their concerns. During several rounds of talks, I was able to understand that these could be possible issues like APMCs, MSP assurance, on the electricity clause, tax on traders, their registration, and other issues. So we put these concerns before farmers who also agreed that yes these were among their concerns.

This is what we decided on December 3 and we met again on December 5. But on Dec 5, they refused to discuss the matter clause-by-clause and demanded that laws should be repealed.

The government took a step forward and sent a draft proposal highlighting issues that were of concern to the farmers with a possible solution to it. As the government wants that farmers can buy expensive crops, put in more investments, get better raw materials because our intention is to benefit and uplift the farmers.

Narendra Singh Tomar mentioned some points of the draft proposal that was sent to farmers to assure them that these laws are for their benefit only. He assured that APMCs, MSP will continue. If State wants then it can put some sort of cess on private mandis so that APMCs are not affected.

On the clause that farmers did not have the right to go to the court, Tomar said small issues take long in courts, so the government made a provision that let SDM resolve the issue within 30 days but since farmers were not satisfied, the government brought in the clause in the proposal allowing them to go legal.

The government wanted this act with fewer laws just to enhance ease of doing business.

But the opposition and anti-national elements just don't want farmers to liberate, benefit.

Narendra Singh Tomar emphasized that private investments are important for the agriculture sector to develop it further and also for farmers to increase their income.

These laws will open new ways for farmers to earn.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on anti-national elements

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the agitation was started by farmers and their unions, so he sees it through that prism only. But he said that farmers should remain aware, cautious of anti-national elements trying to hijack their protest.

Responding to some Left-leaning people who have joined the protest and are trying to shoot from farmers shoulders to play their political game, Narendra Singh Tomar said he wants to ask those who believe in Left ideology that during their party's rule in Bengal, were they able to liberate farmers or improve the agriculture sector.

But if they are using farmers' protests to play petty politics then this is not right.

Narendra Singh Tomar thanked farmers for keeping the protest peaceful.

Tomar slammed opposition parties and those accusing that the government did not discuss the bills, and asked did they raise objections to any clause when the bills were being discussed in Parliament.

Narendra Singh Tomar said the Modi government respects protesting farmers adding Centre's intentions are clear, honest, and want to benefit farmers through these laws but if they feel something is wrong then it can be resolved through dialogue.

On blocking highways towards Delhi

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government feels for farmers who are there out in cold, pandemic and appealed them to send back home elderly, young people and also remain concerned about people living in the national capital who are facing problems in reaching out to get essential things, other work due to blockade.

On farmers being adamant to repeal laws

The Union Minister said somewhere the common farmer is able to understand what the government is trying to convey them but maybe for some, it has become an ego issue about repealing the laws.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to uplift farmers and take the agriculture sector forward. He asked farmers not to fall for those who are trying to mislead them. The government has clearly said that APMCs, MSP will continue to remain.

On Congress and Rahul Gandhi

Taunting the former Congress president, Narendra Singh Tomar said even his own party does not take Rahul Gandhi's statements seriously.

Tomar termed Rahul Gandhi an immature politician who couldn't give the right advice to his own party or neither the nation.

It was under Rahul Gandhi's leadership that the Congress party talked about finishing APMCs, bringing contract farming in its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

So either Rahul Gandhi was lying at that time or he is right now.

Narendra Singh Tomar challenged Rahul Gandhi that if they want to stand by with farmers, then they should come in public, media and seek apology to the nation that he and his party was lying in 2019 about similar promises made in its manifesto.

The Agriculture Minister further said that a lot of discussions have taken place since the Swaminathan Commission in 2006 and until now via various forums and during all those discussions almost similar suggestions about bringing these reforms were made.

Tomar said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, NCP chief Sharad Pawar also wanted similar reforms but UPA failed to do it.

